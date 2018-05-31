× 4 homes burglarized on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO — Police are alerting Northwest Side residents to a string of recent of burglaries.

In at least four incidents, one or more burglars entered homes through windows or by kicking or prying open front, rear or side doors, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jewelry, cash and televisions were stolen.

The burglaries happened:

between 2 p.m. May 8 and 2 a.m. May 9 in the 3300 block of North Rutherford Avenue

between 1 p.m. May 9 and 10 a.m. May 11 in the 3700 block of North Nordica Avenue

about 1 p.m. May 29 in the 3200 block of North Normandy Avenue

and between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. May 30 in the 7000 block of West School Street.

Police are urging residents to lock all doors and windows, and pay special attention to anyone loitering in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8263.