× 2 Chicago police officers suspended for 2004 car pursuit that injured girl

CHICAGO — It took 14 years but two Chicago police officers under investigation for their actions during a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash have been suspended without pay for 1 ½ years.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the police board this month suspended Officers Luis Lopez and Daniel Feliciano after determining they made false statements in depositions for a lawsuit filed by the teenage girl severely injured in the crash and in testimony they gave as part of an investigation conducted by a police review agency.

It’s not clear why the investigation took so long to complete.

But the city has in recent years come under fire for the way allegations of police misconduct are handled and steps have been taken to speed up the process and address other concerns.