× Wednesday evening’s rainfall helps city set new rainfall record for the month of May

Chicago’s record rainfall for the month of May is being broken this evening.

The most rainfall ever recorded in May was in 1945 when 7.59 inches fell during the month.

Prior to the start of this evening’s rainfall, May 2018’s official precipitation, measured at O’Hare International Airport stood at 7.31 inches.

Since the rain began about 5:00 pm, heavy thunderstorms have produced at least 0. 33 inches through 6:10 with heavy rain still falling.

The 0.33 inches boots May 2018 rainfall to 7.64 inches and counting making May 2018 the city’s wettest May on record.

Chicago’s 5 wettest Mays