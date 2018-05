Please enable Javascript to watch this video

License plates may soon go digital in California. It's the first state to roll out the new technology in a pilot program in Sacramento.

Messages on the plate can be changed remotely, and could report if the car is stolen or display Amber Alert information and personal messages if the D.M.V. approves.

But the plates are not cheap, and cost $700 each with a $7 monthly fee.

