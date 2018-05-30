Services announced for CFD diver who died during rescue attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video: Members of the CFD Honor Guard salute the procession of Firefighter Juan Bucio as his remains are taken from the Medical Examiner's Office to Blake-Lamb Funeral Home.

CHICAGO -- The funeral services have been announced for a Chicago Fire Department diver who died during a rescue attempt Monday.

The visitation for Juan Bucio, 46, a father of two and 15-year veteran of the department, will be held Sunday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at St. Rita. The funeral will be held Monday, June 4 at noon at the same location. The full honors burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery at 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., in Stickney, Ill.

Firefighter Juan Bucio Arrangements: Visitation - Sun, June 3rd, 3pm -9pm, @ St. Rita

Funeral - Mon, June 4th, Noon, @ St. Rita

Full Honors Burial to follow @ Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 30, 2018

Bucio was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital on Monday after he got separated from his partner during a search in the Chicago River near the 2600 block of South Ashland Avenue.

A 28-year-old man, identified by friends as Alberto Lopez, had fallen off a boat in the river about 8 p.m. Monday, authorities said. Divers continued to search for Lopez's body Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said Bucio joined the department in 2003 and has been a diver since 2007. His brother is also a Chicago firefighter; his sister is a Chicago police officer, the Tribune reported.

Bucio is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 7 and 9.

Fellow firefighters declined to speak with reporters Tuesday. Black and purple bunting was draped at Bucio's station at 259 N. Columbus Dr. near Millennium Park.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as Chicago lost a hero in Firefighter Juan Bucio." Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement Monday night. "When the call came for help, Juan Bucio was that special type of person who answered. He was dedicated to Chicago and committed to keeping us all safe. He will be missed, but his service and his selflessness will be remembered. Amy and I extend our prayers to our fallen firefighter, his family and his colleagues that make up the best Fire Department in the world."

Bucio is the 13th firefighter killed since 2000.

According to Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Jose Santiago, Bucio was in the Chicago River with a dive partner Monday night when the pair lost contact: "During the search, one of our divers became separated. Immediate search started with the backup divers."

Bucio was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. An autopsy is pending.

Two other divers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chicago Fire Department's Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund announced where donations can be made for Bucio's family.

The Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn Retirees' Widows' and Children’s Assistance Fund (EMWQ) set up a memorial fund. The organization said 100 percent of proceeds will go to the family. Donations can be made at widowsandchildren.org or any BMO Harris Bank. For more information, visit widowsandchildren.org.

The 100 Club also set up a page for donations. Those wishing to make a donation can visit 100clubchicago.org. In coming weeks, the 100 Club said it will visit the home of Bucio's children to speak with their mother about providing educational assistance for the boys.