× Reynaldo Lopez has a rare bad start as the Indians sweep the White Sox

CLEVELAND – Looking for positives for the White Sox season usually doesn’t involve the major league club. A second year of rebuilding has proved to be as rough as people might have imagined.

But Reynaldo Lopez has been a reason to feel good about things for the White Sox. Acquired in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals, the starting pitcher had a number of strong efforts during the season even if the win-loss record wasn’t something to write home about.

In fact, his eight inning, eight strikeout performance against the Rangers at home on May 20th, one which he asked Rick Renteria for one more batter in that eighth inning, is arguably one of the bright spots of the season.

Wednesday wasn’t one of those moments, in fact it was the opposite.

In his worst outing of the season, Lopez surrendered eight hits and seven earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow a homer and only had one walk, but he allowed the Indians enough contact to coast to a 9-1 victory to complete a series sweep at Progressive Field.