Packages stolen from USPS mail trucks on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — Mail trucks were robbed in Auburn Gresham last week, police said Wednesday.

In two separate incidents, one or more people broke windows in United States Postal Service trucks and stole packages meant for delivery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incidents happened about 2:30 p.m. May 23 in the 8000 block of South Damen Avenue and about 4:15 p.m. May 25 in the 7500 block of South Honore Street.

Police do not have a description of any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8273.