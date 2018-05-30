Organization with local roots helping the wrongly accused get back on their feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtney B. Lance is a co-author and editor of the recently produced audio book “Pruno, Ramen, and a Side of Hope: Stories of Surviving Wrongful Conviction.” She is also co-founder of The Pruno Project LLC, a literary and creative initiative bringing awareness to wrongful conviction and the need for reform of the criminal justice system through the voices and talents of men and women who’ve been wrongfully convicted. To that end, the audiobook was produced and a hard copy version was published to raise awareness and provide some financial support to the exonerated storytellers, where such support is not typically guaranteed. Courtney brings to The Pruno Fund her years of experience building best practices for and monitoring internal controls and working with nonprofit organizations.

For more details visit prunofund.org