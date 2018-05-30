No action taken after meeting following controversial principal’s hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. – There was no board action Wednesday after a meeting that was held after a controversial principal that was recently hired.

Parents erupted in frustration after the Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124 school board came out of a marathon closed session and announced they would take no action after the recent hiring of Matt Eriksen to be principal of Central Middle School.

The Evergreen Park Patch reported that the district approved his appointment two weeks ago, apparently unaware that Eriksen had been placed on leave from his past job at a district in Highland Park after facing a long list of allegations from employees including sexual harassment, sexism, and bullying, drinking on school grounds.

None of the allegations involved students.

On Wednesday night, parents were clear that they didn’t want him at the school.

School officials said they won’t comment further until the matter is resolved.

There will be another special meeting tentatively set for June 14.