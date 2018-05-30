× Man killed parents, self after learning they wanted him out of home, police say

WINFIELD, Ill. — There are new details about the family killed in a murder-suicide in Winfield.

Police say 50-year-old Karl Clinkenbeard and his parents, 76-year-old Clyde and 77-year-old Nancy Clinkenbeard, were found dead in a home on May 21.

The coroner’s office said they each suffered “multiple sharp force injuries.” All three lived in the home.

Authorities announced Tuesday evening that Karl killed his parents before killing himself.

Police say the attack was “most likely” due to Karl learning that his parents were going to remove him from their home.

Court records show Karl had a long history of misdemeanor convictions and he dealt with mental illness and drug abuse.