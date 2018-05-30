Lunchbreak: Blue crab lettuce wraps with pickled strawberries

Executive Chef Bob Broskey
Beacon Tavern
405 N. Wabash
312-955-4226
Event:
Beacon Tavern’s Blue Crab Boil begins on Sunday, June 10 then following the first Sunday of every month (July-September).
Recipe:
Crab Salad with Pickled Strawberries
Crab Salad:
1 lb. jumbo lump blue crab
½ cup Hellman’s mayo
½ cup crème fraiche
¼ cup red onion, chopped
2 tbs. fresno peppers, chopped
2 tbs. chives, chopped
1 tbs. tarragon, chopped
A dash of Meyer lemon zest
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together while making sure to not completely break apart the lumps of crab into one uniform texture. Keep chilled before serving.
Pickled strawberry:
2 cups water
1 cup white wine vinegar
¼ cup sugar
2 tbs. salt
3oz. St. Germain liqueur
Bring liquid and all ingredients to a boil and then cool in an ice bowl. Once pickling liquid is cold, pour over strawberries and serve.