Heavy rainfall is ending across the Chicago area
Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall swept across the Chicago area this evening bringing some heavy rainfall and local flooding. Widespread flooding was reported in the Addison area. Flooding also reported in Barrington on U.S. 14 between Hart Road and Route 59 and in portions of Elmhurst.
Shortly after 7:30 pm skies were brightening as the storms moved out into Lake Michigan
Some late rainfall reports…
Midway Airport 0.65 inches
Carol Stream 2.00 inches
Elk Grove Village 2.72 inches
Arlington Heights 0.83 inches