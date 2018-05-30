× Heavy rainfall is ending across the Chicago area

Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall swept across the Chicago area this evening bringing some heavy rainfall and local flooding. Widespread flooding was reported in the Addison area. Flooding also reported in Barrington on U.S. 14 between Hart Road and Route 59 and in portions of Elmhurst.

Shortly after 7:30 pm skies were brightening as the storms moved out into Lake Michigan

Some late rainfall reports…

Midway Airport 0.65 inches

Carol Stream 2.00 inches

Elk Grove Village 2.72 inches

Arlington Heights 0.83 inches