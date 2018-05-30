× Heavy rain causing some flooding this evening..Urban and small stream flood warnings issued for portions of Du Page and Cook counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in…

Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 930 PM CDT

* At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. Up to one to two

inches of rain have already fallen within the past hour. At 621 PM

CDT, a trained spotter reported about six inches of water across

all lanes of traffic on both sides of North Avenue in Elmhurst.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Addison,

Westmont, Maywood, Villa Park, Brookfield, Franklin Park, Hinsdale,

Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, Justice, River Forest, Summit,

Lyons and Burr Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.