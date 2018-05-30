Heavy rain causing some flooding this evening..Urban and small stream flood warnings issued for portions of Du Page and Cook counties
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in…
Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…
Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 930 PM CDT
* At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms
producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. Up to one to two
inches of rain have already fallen within the past hour. At 621 PM
CDT, a trained spotter reported about six inches of water across
all lanes of traffic on both sides of North Avenue in Elmhurst.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Addison,
Westmont, Maywood, Villa Park, Brookfield, Franklin Park, Hinsdale,
Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, Justice, River Forest, Summit,
Lyons and Burr Ridge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.