Storms, heavy rain expected to impact evening commute

The tropical moisture-loaded remnant low pressure center associated with “Alberto” will move north along the Illinois-Indiana border today, passing just to the east of Chicago this evening (see forecast map below).

Numerous thunderstorms are expected with this low pressure system with localized heavy 1-inch-plus downpours and subsequent localized flooding possible in some of the stronger storms (see the extensive yellow-shaded Excessive Rainfall areas depicted on the headlined map that includes all of the Chicago area).

Heaviest rains will likely occur during this afternoon/evening peak commute hours, so travel will be slowed and difficult/hazardous where storms are most intense. The peak rainfall is expected along and east of the Interstate-55 corridor.

While area rivers will rise, the main impact will be small streams and viaducts and low-lying flood-prone spots where sudden heavy rains could cause localized flooding and disrupt traffic as well as cause street/basement flooding.

Severe storms with damaging winds could occur, but are expected to be isolated with the National Storm Prediction Center outlining a good portion of Indiana, Michigan into Ohio for a Marginal Risk of severe storms today into the overnight hours (see green-shaded area on the Severe Weather Outlook map below).

Synoptic weather map for 7PM CDT this Wednesday evening…

Severe Weather Outlook map…