Flood Warning issued for counties north west and south of Chicago

CHICAGO — The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Flood Warning for counties northwest and south of Chicago (green-shaded areas on the map) until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Viewers are sharing photos of flooded streets in Elgin and across the viewing area- click the button below to share yours.

Bands of thunderstorms spiraling outward from a center of low pressure tracking through northwest Indiana into southwest lower Michigan are developing quickly, dumping heavy flood-producing rains of 1 to 2 inches in less than an hour across a good portion of the Chicago area west of the city.

Counties included in the Flood Warning include: Kendall, Lake, northwestern Will, De Kalb, Kane, McHenry, DuPage, Northwestern Cook, Grundy, western Kankakee, Ford, western Iroquois and Boone.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Paxton, Dwight, Gibson City, Piper City, Wilmington, Braidwood, Coal City, Diamond, Elwood, Gilman, Herscher, Gardner, Onarga, Forrest, Chatsworth, Mazon and Cissna Park. Also, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Carpentersville and Wheeling.

