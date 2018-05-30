Man fatally shot while driving crashes car in South Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot in his car that lead to a crash in the city's South Loop.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Clark Street.

The 30-year-old man was shot in the head and neck, his car jumped a curb and crashed into a light pole.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Another car was also involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries from anyone inside the other car.

No one has been arrested.

30 year old man dead in Printers Row shooting on Clark btwn Harrison & Polk. He was the driver of this silver Jeep that crashed into a light pole after he was shot in the head & neck. @WGNNews @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/wzSuxBZxwV — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) May 30, 2018