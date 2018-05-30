× Cubs place relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. on the 10-day disabled list

PITTSBURGH – Just a few hours after getting some good news on Yu Darvish, the Cubs got some on the opposite end when it comes to one of the better relievers.

On Wednesday the Cubs placed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, effective today. Right-handed reliever Cory Mazzoni has been called up from Triple-A Iowa to take his place.

Edwards appeared in Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates before going on the disabled list, getting credit for a hold with a scoreless seventh inning in an 8-6 victory at PNC Park. It was his ninth hold of the year to go along with 40 strikeouts compared to 12 walks with a 2.88 ERA in 25 appearances.

Before going on the disabled list, Edwards had six-straight appearances without allowing a run while surrendering just four hits with eight strikeouts to just one walk.