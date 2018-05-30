× Bands of showers/thunderstorms spiral outward from Alberto remnant low pressure – few funnel clouds possible

The center of the remnant low pressure originally Tropical Storm Alberto will move east of Chicago through northwest Indiana into southwest Lower Michigan this afternoon/early evening. Bands of showers and thunderstorms will spiral outward from the low pressure with heavy locally flood-producing downpours produced by the stronger storms. There may be isolated damaging wind gusts and even a few weakly rotating funnel clouds associated with these storms.

Latest weather radar mosaic…