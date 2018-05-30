× 5 cars stolen on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO — At least five cars have been stolen on the Northwest Side since May 6, police said Wednesday.

In each incident, one or more people have taken cars that were legally parked on the street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The thefts happened:

between 10:30 p.m. May 6 and 4 a.m. May 7 in the 5900 block of West Higgins Avenue

between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 9 in the 6200 block of West Gunnison Street

about noon May 13 in the 4600 block of North Central Avenue

between 8 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. May 15 in the 5400 block of North Monitor Avenue

and between 10:30 p.m. May 24 and 4:30 a.m. May 25 in the 5700 block of West Leland Avenue.

Police are urging residents to park in well-lit areas and make sure cars are locked.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8263.