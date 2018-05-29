× Wrigleyville Taco Bell employee stabbed by manager

CHICAGO — An employee at a Taco Bell in Wrigleyville was stabbed by his manager early Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed during a dispute about a woman around 6:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell on the 1100 block of West Addison Street.

The Tribune said officers found the man bleeding from the abdomen. They said he and his manager, who is in his 40s, had been involved in an ongoing argument about a woman.

The argument moved outside to the alley where the manager used a knife to stab the 21-year-old, the Tribune said.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Center, according to fire officials.

Taco Bell released a statement about the incident:

“We’re shocked and saddened to hear of this incident and are hopeful that the team member recovers quickly. Our franchisee takes the safety and well-being of guests and team members seriously and is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”