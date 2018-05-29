Radio host Ricky Smiley gifts teen a car after graduation photo goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Radio host Ricky Smiley and his celebrity friends gifted an Alabama teen quite the graduation gift.

The host, along with Tyrese, Mike Epps and Da Brat, gave Corey Patrick a brand new SUV.

Someone posted on Facebook a photo of the teen taking the bus to his high school graduation ceremony.

The viral photo caught the attention of Smiley. Smiley said he saw the photo and wanted to make sure Patrick had everything he needed for his next step in life.

We did it!! We gave Corey Patrick a car of his own!!!! pic.twitter.com/KFwwmUn7Gm — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) May 25, 2018

Patrick said he took the bus to school all year long and woke up at 4 a.m. in order to make it to school on time.

The graduate has been offered a full scholarship to Jacksonville University, and told Smiley he wants to major in computer science.

Patrick has also received more than $19,000 in donations thanks to a GoFundMe page.

Patrick thanked the public for the well wishes. He wrote on his GoFundMe page, "I thank you all for the support and just know that I appreciate you all...You have shown me that it does indeed 'Takes A Village.'"