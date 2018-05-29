× Northwestern student hospitalized after 4-story fall from frat house

EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern University student has been hospitalized after falling from the fourth floor of a fraternity house Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Officials said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. at Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at 2313 N. Sheridan Road in Evanston. The student, who is a sophomore, was taken to Evanston Hospital, the Tribune said.

A university spokesperson, Alan Cubbage, told the Tribune the student was alone at the time, and there did not appear to be any indication of party or that alcohol was a factor.

Pi Kappa Alpha national spokesman Brent Phillips says the chapter is cooperating in the investigation but declined further comment, according to the Associated Press.

Evanston police said they are investigating the incident. Police said they found nothing to suggest foul play.

There is no information about the student’s condition.