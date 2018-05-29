Tu Bloom
Midday Fix: Tu Bloom live from France
Midday Fix: Live music from Jamiah Rogers
Midday Fix: Campaign 2 Save Lives – event to help those battling leukemia
Midday Fix: Live performance from Mighty Mystic
Midday Fix: The Lucky Losers perform live
Midday Fix: Live performance from Lindi Ortega
Midday Fix: Mud Morganfield Blues Band performs live
Midday Fix: Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA from Broadway In Chicago
Midday Fix: LADAMA performs live
Midday Fix: Bam Bam Milkshake and details on Vegas Uncork’d
Midday Fix: Shawn Maxwell’s New Tomorrow
Midday Fix: Chasing New Horizons – Inside The Epic First Mission To Pluto
Midday Fix: Coach Kathy Bresnahan – from The Miracle Season
Midday Fix: Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s Cars & Cops Car Show