Lunchbreak: Sausage, Kale and Sweet Onion Tacos

Cookbook author and dietitian, Sara Haas

New book: Taco! Taco! Taco!

www.sarahaasrdn.com

Recipe:

Sausage, Kale and Sweet Onion Tacos

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 sweet Vidalia onion, sliced, about 2 cups

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 links pre-cooked chicken sausage, sliced 1⁄4-inch thick

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small bunch of Tuscan or dinosaur kale, stems removed and thinly sliced, about 4 cups

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

8 corn or flour tortillas, warmed

To cook the taco mixture:

Set a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil along with the onions and cook for 5 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add salt, turn heat down to low then cover with a lid or foil and cook an additional 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Transfer onions to a bowl and turn the heat back up to medium-high. Add remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Once hot, add the sausage and cook for 3 minutes, until lightly browned. Reduce heat to medium, add the kale and garlic, and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add the thyme and the onions and reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook an additional minute. Remove from heat and stir in red wine vinegar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

To make the tacos:

Serve the sausage mixture in warmed tortillas and garnish with crumbled goat cheese.