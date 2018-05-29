× Gov. Rauner announces $11 billion infrastructure plan

PEORIA — Gov. Bruce Rauner announced plans to spend $11.05 billion on infrastructure repairs and improvements in Illinois Tuesday, $2.2 billion of which will be paid for by state and federal funds in the upcoming fiscal year.

“Investing in transportation creates jobs and economic opportunity, improves safety and makes Illinois a better place to raise a family,” Gov. Rauner said in a statement. “This plan will make Illinois more competitive while protecting the interests of the taxpayers.”

The plan proposes making improvements to over 1,945 miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state, and more than 750 miles of local roads, between 2019 and 2024. In the statement, officials said the program focuses on smaller repairs and projects “that provide the greatest economic benefit to communities” while saving money.

Included in the plan is $148.4 million for I-80 in Will County, $26 million for reconstruction of the U.S. 20 bypass in Rockford and $12.7 in improvements to I-57 downstate.