Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Pittsburgh

* Tonight’s game marks the 2500th meeting between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. This is the first match-up in the history of MLB to reach 2500 games.

* NL teams have gone 202-28 when scoring over five runs this year. Both the Pirates (18-1) and the Cubs (19-1) exceed the league-wide win percentage when scoring more than five runs.

* Javier Baez and Kris Bryant are two of four NL players with at least 50 hits, 30 runs and 25 extra-base hits so far this season. Ozzie Albies and Travis Shaw are the other two.

* The Cubs have been a stronger offensive team in games that Albert Almora Jr. has started in 2018, scoring 5.71 runs to 4.53. Since 2016, the Cubs are 70-47 (.598) with Almora starting and 153-103 (.598) otherwise.