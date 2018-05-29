× Park district pulls proposal for floating water park at Montrose Beach

CHICAGO — A Chicago Park District proposal to bring a floating water park to Montrose Beach appears to be sunk for now, according to 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman.

Cappleman invited comments on the park district’s proposal submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in an email he sent to constituents around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Then hours later Cappleman said he had been informed that the park district made the decision to pull its Montrose Beach proposal “in response to public feedback.”

Since the waters of Lake Michigan are part of a navigable waterway, the City is required to go through the Army Corps of Engineers before approving any new construction, and those proposals are then made available for public comment.

In a post on his website, Cappleman had previously cautioned the proposal was “a very preliminary request from a vendor that is also considering other locations.” While the proposal did not mention a specific vendor, the proposed “AquaXZone” mirrored the branding and promotions of those installed by Wibit in Whiting, IN and across the country.