Around Town celebrates the 80th Anniversary of Donut Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 1917, The Salvation Army began a mission to provide spiritual and emotional support for U.S. soldiers fighting in France during World War I. About 250 volunteers traveled overseas and set up small huts located near the front lines where they could give soldiers clothes, supplies and of course, baked goods.

National Donut Day was started in 1938 in Chicago to honor The Salvation Army "Doughnut Girls." This unofficial holiday is celebrated the first Friday in June.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clyde's Donuts:

1120 W. Fullerton Ave.

Addison, IL 60101

clydesdonuts.com



centralusa.salvationarmy.org/metro/donutday