White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Cleveland

* This is the first meeting between Cleveland and the White Sox in 2018. The Indians have gone 24-14 against the White Sox since 2016, and have won nine of the past 11 matchups between the two teams. Cleveland had a +39 run differential in nineteen games against the White Sox in 2017.

* The White Sox (8-16, .333) are tied with the Tigers (9-18, .333) for the second-worst road record in the major leagues behind only the Orioles (7-23, .233) in 2018. The Pale Hose are in the bottom five in MLB in: road ERA (5.06), road opponent OPS (.797), and road WHIP (1.54).

* The Indians have won five of their past eight games, and capped off a series victory against the Astros with a come-from-behind 10-9 win in 14 innings on Sunday. The Indians scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings against Houston; this was the first time the Indians overcame a 5+ run ninth-inning deficit to win a game since May 25, 2009 (11-10 vs. Tampa Bay Rays).

* Tim Anderson has hit 10 home runs through his first 49 games in 2018. Anderson is three shy of the most home runs hit by a White Sox shortstop (based on player’s primary position with team that season) in the first 50 player games of a season all-time (Jose Valentin, 13 — 2004).

* The Indians’ Jose Ramirez (1.141 OPS), Francisco Lindor (1.075) and Michael Brantley (.962 OPS) have combined for a 1.057 OPS in the month of May. This is on pace to be the fifth-highest combined single-season OPS by a trio of Indians in the month of May in the live-ball era (minimum 100 total plate appearances for each player in May).

* Jose Abreu has 18 extra-base hits in the month of May, tied with Mookie Betts for the third-most extra-base hits in the major leagues this month behind Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez (19 extra-base hits each). Abreu has hit 16 home runs against the Indians in his career, tied with the Detroit Tigers for the most home runs he has hit against any single opponent.