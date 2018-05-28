Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor buried in Batavia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATAVIA, Ill. -- After more than seven decades, a sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried in Batavia on Monday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Howard Backman was 22 when he died. He was one of 390 sailors on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese Torpedoes struck it in 1941.

Backman's remains were not identified until three years ago when they were exhumed from the National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii, and DNA testing was performed.

Navy personnel, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Patriot Guard escorted his remains from O'Hare International Airport to a funeral home in Aurora on Saturday.

He will be reinterred with full military honors.