Royal honeymoon destination announced

Posted 8:38 AM, May 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40AM, May 28, 2018

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON — The royal honeymoon destination has been announced.

Following a history-making royal wedding, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex  Meghan Markle will vacation in Canada at the  Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Although Canada doesn’t seem like a typical romantic getaway, the lodge is considered a Canadian paradise.

Celebrity visitors at Jasper Park Lodge include John Travolta, Bill Gates and even Queen Elizabeth herself.

Couples wanting to mimic the royal Canadian honeymoon can expect to pay almost $7,000 a night to stay in the sprawling “Outlook Cabin.”