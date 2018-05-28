× Royal honeymoon destination announced

LONDON — The royal honeymoon destination has been announced.

Following a history-making royal wedding, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will vacation in Canada at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Although Canada doesn’t seem like a typical romantic getaway, the lodge is considered a Canadian paradise.

Celebrity visitors at Jasper Park Lodge include John Travolta, Bill Gates and even Queen Elizabeth herself.

Couples wanting to mimic the royal Canadian honeymoon can expect to pay almost $7,000 a night to stay in the sprawling “Outlook Cabin.”