Near-record heat expected Memorial Day

CHICAGO -- Temperatures on Monday could tie or break another heat record. Temps may reach about 95 degrees.

The beaches were so crowded that police had to stop people from coming into 31st Street Beach Sunday night.

Temps hit 97 degrees Sunday, tying for the second hottest day in May in recorded history.

Despite the heat, the Chicago Fire Department is warning people to not jump into Lake Michigan. The cold water temperature will illicit a gasping reflex from those who jump in.

CFD warns how cold lake temperatures and hot air temperarures make for a deadly combination. The cold water temperatures will ilicict a gasping reflex from those who jump in.

The city's cooling centers are not open yet, so if residents need to chill out some place, the city is recommending they go to the nearest police department or hospital.

Officials recommend the following tips for staying safe in the heat:

Naperville canceled their Memorial Day due to the heat.

