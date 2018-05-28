Lunchbreak: Rainbow Summer Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gaby Dalkin

https://whatsgabycooking.com

What’s Gaby Cooking cookbook --- now available on Amazon & in bookstores throughout the U.S.

Recipe:

Rainbow Summer Rolls

Ingredients

For the dipping sauce:

¼ cup (60 ml) hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons smooth unsweetened peanut butter

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

2 teaspoons soy sauce, or to taste

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

For the summer rolls:

12 rice paper wrappers

1 cup (185 g) dry vermicelli rice noodles, cooked according to package directions

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 large carrot, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 mango, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

3 scallions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

½ cup (25 g) fresh mint leaves

½ cup (20 g) fresh basil leaves

½ cup (20 g) fresh cilantro leaves

2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

1 head butter lettuce

To make the dipping sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Taste and add more soy sauce if you want it a bit saltier. Set aside until ready to serve.

To make the summer rolls: Fill a shallow bowl with water. Soak one rice paper wrapper in the water for 30 to 45 seconds, until pliable. Transfer the wrapper onto a clean cutting board. If it didn’t get quite flexible enough to roll, briefly dip it in water again.

Arrange the fillings along the bottom third of the wrapper. I use about 2 tablespoons of the rice noodles; equal amounts of the cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, mango, and scallions; a few fresh mint, basil, and cilantro leaves; 2 avocado slices; and a butter lettuce leaf for each roll.

Fold the wrapper over the filling and start rolling it up. About halfway through the roll, stop and fold in the sides, burrito style. Then finish rolling until you have a tight roll. Transfer the finished roll to a clean plate seam side down and drape with a damp kitchen towel while you assemble

and roll the remaining summer rolls. Once all of the rolls are finished, serve immediately with the dipping sauce alongside.

Serves 4 to 6