Jared A. Brock on morning news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jared A. Brock talks about his new book, The Road to Dawn: Josiah Henson and the Story That Sparked the Civil War. This Biography is about Josiah overcoming odds to escape slavery. He rises as a great minister and orator to use his freedom to uplift hundreds of freedmen. The biography also talks about Josiah encountering's with poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, President Rutherford B. Hayes, Frederick Douglas, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Lord John Russell, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Queen Victoria. Jared A. brock is also set to release a documentary of Josiah's life. The film includes interviews with leading experts on slavery and abolition, and two of Josiah's descendants.

http://jaredbrock.com/about/