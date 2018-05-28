× Intense sun/Heat continues – have fun, but take precautions

Memorial Day in the Chicago area will feature another mostly sunny but hot day. This afternoon temperatures could reach record-breaking levels in the mid to upper 90s for the second straight day and the intense sun could cause sunburn in less than 20 minutes. So – have fun and enjoy the day, but take precautions to avoid the downside of too much exposure to the elements.

The heat index will approach 100-degrees this afternoon, and an Air Quality Alert is in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area (actually runs until midnight Tuesday night – gray-shaded counties on the map below). Use plenty of suntan lotion, dress cool and take advantage of the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of liquids. Precautions should be taken especially for children and individuals with pulmonary or respiratory problems such as asthma.

High pressure remains overhead, but some relief is possible, especially along and inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Thunderstorms occurred early this morning in central Wisconsin, and it looks like the outflow boundary winds associated with these storms will work their way into northeast Illinois. That combined with the already expected lake-breeze development may provide a refreshing surge of cooler air off the 50-degree waters of Lake Michigan, dropping temperatures into the 70s in that area.