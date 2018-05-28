Former Palatine High School student dies in accidental drowning

WALWORTH COUNTY , Wisc. — A Palatine High School graduate drowned in Wisconsin this weekend.

Courtland “Court” Cornelius was swimming with his girlfriend Friday evening at Whitewater Lake, which is about an hour from Kenosha. He had just completed his freshman year at Carthage College.

Authorities began searching for him after getting a call of a swimmer in distress around 5:30 p.m.

His body was found three hours later.

He was not wearing a life vest.

Cornelius was a member of the football and track and field teams at Palatine High, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Courtland Cornelius, a recent Palatine High School standout athlete and graduate, died Friday in a drowning accident in Wisconsin. “People loved him. They wanted to be around him.”https://t.co/xZSV8Qjkyq pic.twitter.com/zWDCTFMwKS — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) May 28, 2018