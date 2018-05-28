× Elderly Chicago Heights woman was beaten to death, medical examiner says

CHICAGO — Medical examiners say 82-year-old Australia Landingham died of multiple blunt force injuries.

She was attacked Sunday evening just after 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Halsted in the Chicago Heights neighborhood. Officials have ruled her death a homicide.

An initial 9-1-1 call came in saying she fell down the stairs, but police have not released additional details in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.