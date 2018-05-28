Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Pittsburgh

* The Cubs as a team have batted .289 with an .855 OPS in the first three innings of games this season. Both are the highest marks in MLB.

* The Pirates are 13-4 (.765) on Memorial Day since 2000, the best record in MLB. They have won four consecutive games on Memorial Day, the longest active streak among NL teams.

* Since 2015, Anthony Rizzo has a 1.156 OPS and Kris Bryant has a 1.126 OPS versus the Pirates. Rizzo and Bryant rank 1-2 in OPS in MLB against the Pirates since then (minimum 60 plate appearances).

* Mike Montgomery will make his first start this season after Yu Darvish went on the disabled list. In his last seven starts in 2017, Montgomery posted a 2.57 ERA and opponents batted .172 against him.

* Chad Kuhl has posted a 2.13 ERA in day games since the start of 2017. Only Clayton Kershaw (1.95) and Max Scherzer (1.97) have a higher ERA in day games in MLB (minimum 10 starts).

* After hitting .280 in April, Starling Marte is hitting .345 in May. Since 2016, however, Marte has hit just .228 versus the Cubs, including going 2-for-12 in the first series versus the Cubs in April.