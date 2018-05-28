John and Maria Jose Tenuto have been professors of sociology for 20 years at the College of Lake County. They have appeared in the Netflix series The Toys that Made Us, as well as, the Decades Network documentary Star Wars: Through the Decades and the Decades Network documentary Star Wars: Through the Years.
Around Town checks out Star Wars collectibles
-
Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson
-
Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead
-
North and South Korea vow to end the Korean War in historic accord
-
Bill Cosby guilty on all counts in sexual assault retrial
-
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts raffle tops $1M as games grow in popularity
-
-
‘Star Wars’ Day: May the 4th be with you
-
Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy
-
Frank Oz, legendary voice of ‘Muppet’ and ‘Sesame Street’ characters, talks new documentary ‘Muppet Guys Talking’
-
Tammy Duckworth gives birth to girl; first US senator to do so while in office
-
Tom Brokaw facing sexual harassment allegations
-
-
Joe Knowles discusses his new book on the history of the White Sox on Sports Feed
-
Star Wars universe to expand with animated series ‘Resistance’
-
Program inspires kindness towards those with disabilities through empathy, friendship