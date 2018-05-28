Another warm day but clouds on the increase

As the remnants of Alberto draw closer to our area from the south, clouds will be gradually increasing this afternoon, as high pressure that has dominated for so many days pulls off to the east. An easterly component to the winds will still allow those residing close to Lake Michigan to experience temperatures in the 70s, while farther inland readings approach or exceed the 90 degree mark.

Showers and thunderstorms could arrive in our area, especially southern sections, as early as Tuesday night, but stronger thunderstorms with localized flooding downpours are very likely to occur area-wide Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will diminish Wednesday night with storm rainfall totals 1-2 inches in many locations.

Thursday will see readings rebound once more to 90 degree levels, then cooler more seasonable air follows thorough the weekend into the first part of next week.