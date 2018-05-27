× Vacant house explodes in southwest suburb

SUMMIT, Ill. — Fire officials in southwest suburban Summit are investigating what caused a vacant house to explode there Sunday morning.

The chief of the Summit Fire Department says when crews arrived at the house on 60th and Harlem Ave. it looked like the side walls had blown out.

A man was pulled out of the house, and he suffered burn injuries and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. As the house is listed as vacant, it’s not clear why someone was inside it.

