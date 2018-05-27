Sunday Brunch: Braised beef cheeks with hash browns

Chef de Cuisine Cristian Padilla was at WGN to show  how to make one of Tanta’s signature brunch dishes – Huevos Tanta (braised beef cheeks with hash browns) in the comfort of their own home.

Tanta
118 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
tantachicago.com

 Huevos Tanta

  • For the Beef Cheeks
    • Heat pan and add oil
    • Season beef cheeks with salt & pepper
    • When oil is hot, sear beef cheeks on both sides and remove from heat
    • Add onions to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, followed by the garlic. Continue to stir
    • Add Panca paste (can be purchased) and cook for 1-2 minute3s, deglaze pan with red wine
    • Add meat and herbs after the wine begins to boil
    • Cover and cook over low heat until tender (approx. 3 hours)
    • Remove meat and strain and reduce the liquid until it is thick (cornstarch can be added to thicken)
    • Keep meat warm for plating
  • For the Huacatay Sauce
    • Heat canola oil in pan and cook jalapeno, aji Amarillo and onions on medium heat for 2-3 minutes until soft. Add garlic and stir.
    •  Remove from the heat and cool. Blend the pepper mixture with parsley and huacatay.
    • Season with lime juice, sugar, salt, pepper and vinegar and reserve for plating.
  • The hash browns
    • Wash potatoes and grate into a bowl of cold water
    • Drain the water from the potatoes
    • Heat oil in a pan and add the potatoes over medium heat to start and then increase to high heat to achieve crispiness
    • The same pan can be used to sear and cook the Cipollini onions for the garnish
  • Assembly & plating of full dish
    • Place crispy hash browns in the serving skillet as the base
    • Add 3 to 4 pieces of the beef cheeks on top of the hash browns and pour huacatay sauce as desired
    • Garnish with seared onions, more huacatay sauce and fresh greens