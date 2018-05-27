× Reports: Teen beaten by group of men at summer carnival

CHICAGO — Extra police are keeping an eye on the carnival at Lane Tech College Prep High School Sunday night, one day after a boy was badly beaten there, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to reports, the 15-year-old was trying to help his friend stop a group of 15 to 20 men from taking his bike when they surrounded him and hit him while he was on the ground.

The annual Lane Tech Memorial Day Carnival was produced by Windy City Amusements, Inc., which organizes carnivals and other events across the region.

The victim is being treated at Lurie Children’s Hospital, and police are investigating.