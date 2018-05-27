Record Chicago heat; Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
Suddenly it’s summer, string of 90s on the way
-
Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare emergencies ahead of storm Alberto
-
Chicago enjoys tranquil weather while storms rage elsewhere
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto eyes Gulf Coast for Memorial Day weekend
-
-
Subtropical Storm Alberto eyes Gulf Coast for Memorial Day weekend
-
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
-
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
-
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
-
Severe weather hits Chicago area; Thunderstorm Warnings issued, damage reported
-
-
Wednesday’s 86-degree high temp and an influx of humid tropical air prove an explosive combo; the day’s thundery downpours, large hail and wind- generating storms were the result—and more storms are due Thursday night
-
Warmer weather pattern expected to dominate through the remainder of February; “warm sector” of powerful winter storm to deliver 60-degrees & rain/t-storms Mon/Tues
-
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week