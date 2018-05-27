× Protect yourself if involved in outdoor activities Sunday

Break out the suntan lotion, dress cool and stay in the shade as much as possible, and take plenty of liquids. It looks like a beautiful day, but the ingredients are in place that could make for misery, if proper precautions are not taken. Especially affected will be children and individuals with pulmonary or respiratory problems such as asthma.

It’s a sunny hot humid day across the Chicago area with light winds, afternoon temperatures peaking in the middle 90s and an Air Quality Alert in effect warning of high ozone and particulate levels. Our Weather Center colleague dermatologist Dr. Bryan Schultz calculates it will take less than 20 minutes exposure for sunburn. Positioned in the center of a nearly stationary high pressure air mass, winds will be light and variable and the sun is nearing its highest point in the sky, meaning the heat index reaching near 100-degrees this afternoon will actually be enhanced by another 10-degrees or so.

Natural relief will be provided, if you are located close-in to Lake Michigan – heating inland and over the city may induce a refreshing lake-breeze that will likely develop this afternoon, bringing cooler air off the 50-degree waters of Lake Michigan, dropping temperatures into the 70s.