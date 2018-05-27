Volunteers read every name on remembrance wall to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENVILLE, Ill. —On a replica of the Vietnam remembrance wall, each of the 58,268 names honors a service member killed in the war. This Memorial Day weekend, volunteers read each name aloud, thanking them for their service and remembering their sacrifice.

"Almost all of them break into tears while they`re reading the names. It's just so hard to believe that we lost that many people," said Dan Leonard, Warrenville VFW Post 8081.

The local VFW and American Legion posts teamed up for the event. As a Marine veteran, Leonorad said it's been difficult living with the legacy of the Vietnam War.

"I spent almost 40 years trying to forget about the war and just in the last decade, it amazes me how everybody now wants to talk about it," Leonard said.

The multi-generational volunteer effort helped a new generation come to understand the legacy left behind by those whose sacrifice will not be forgotten.