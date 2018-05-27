× Man held on $30k bond after firing shots from Marina City balcony

CHICAGO — A man accused of firing shots from a balcony at Marina City is being held on $30,000 bond.

Joshua Lang, 32, was arrested early Thursday morning after multiple people called police to report that they heard shots coming from a building at 290 North State Street.

Police said they found Lang with a gun in his hand in his apartment on the 37th floor.

He faces multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm.