Donda’s House changing name after Kim Kardashian Twitter fight with Rhymefest

CHICAGO – A charity in Chicago is changing its name after Kim Kardashian had a Twitter argument with rapper Rhymefest.

Kardashian responded after Rhymefest posted on Twitter asking Drake to contact Donda’s House to help rebuild the charity, which he claims Kanye abandoned.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Donda’s House is a Chicago charity that helps youth through arts education and youth development. The charity was named after Kanye’s late mother, Dr. Donda West.

Kardashian responded to the criticism and said she will make it her mission to take the Donda’s House from Rhymefest and let her children run the organization.

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest fired back saying the rapper was more interested in his record than helping Chicago’s youth. He also said Kardashian has never been to the organization or even spoken to the members of the team.

He encouraged Kanye and Kardashian to do the work to help the organization.

“…We will continue from our home on the South Side of Chicago, to do what we can to support the community we’ve worked five years to build in spite of you & Kanye’s lack of interest or support,” Rhymefest said.

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

Donda’s House tweeted Saturday that they would no longer be using the name Donda’s House Inc., due to Kardashian’s social media posts and the expressed interest of her family running the organization.

They went on to say that they hope West and Kardashian “pick up the baton of service.”