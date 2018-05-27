Donda’s House changing name after Kim Kardashian Twitter fight with Rhymefest

CHICAGO – A charity in Chicago is changing its name after Kim Kardashian had a Twitter argument with rapper Rhymefest.
Kardashian responded after Rhymefest posted on Twitter asking Drake to contact Donda’s House to help rebuild the charity, which he claims Kanye abandoned.
Donda’s House is a Chicago charity that helps youth through arts education and youth development. The charity was named after Kanye’s late mother, Dr. Donda West.
Kardashian responded to the criticism and said she will make it her mission to take the Donda’s House from Rhymefest and let her children run the organization.
Rhymefest fired back saying the rapper was more interested in his record than helping Chicago’s youth. He also said Kardashian has never been to the organization or even spoken to the members of the team.
He encouraged Kanye and Kardashian to do the work to help the organization.
“…We will continue from our home on the South Side of Chicago, to do what we can to support the community we’ve worked five years to build in spite of you & Kanye’s lack of interest or support,” Rhymefest said.
Donda’s House tweeted Saturday that they would no longer be using the name Donda’s House Inc., due to Kardashian’s social media posts and the expressed interest of her family running the organization.
They went on to say that they hope West and Kardashian “pick up the baton of service.”