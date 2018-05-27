Hardy pitches Tigers to 3-2 win over White Sox

Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Blaine Hardy pitched seven strong innings to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

Hardy allowed one run and three hits, struck out six and walked one in his third start of the season. The 31-year-old left-hander is helping bolster the rotation while Jordan Zimmermann is out with a shoulder issue.

Hardy retired his last 14 batters. He is 3-0 in 63 appearances over the past three seasons.

Joe Jimenez struck out the side on 12 pitches in the eighth, and Shane Greene allowed Jose Rondon’s homer in the ninth before finishing for his 13th save.