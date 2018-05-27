Cyclists get free reign over Lake Shore Drive during annual bike event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It’s the one time of year where Lake Shore Drive is completely closed down to car traffic for several hours, giving bikers a freedom on the road they rarely see.

On a picture-perfect morning with the warm sun beating down, bikers of all ages,colors, shapes and sizes breezed down the drive Sunday. Popular bike trends this year included folding bikes, recumbent bikes and electric bikes.

As another successful Bike the Drive coasted to a close, weary cyclists got a second wind with an afterparty in Grant Park, while others rode off into the sunset.